Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 255. Bidding took place September 15, 2009.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

