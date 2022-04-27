8 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

