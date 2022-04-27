Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
