Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1827 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

