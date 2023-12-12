Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1826 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search