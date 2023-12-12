8 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

Сondition XF (13) VF (25) F (4)

Seller All companies

Ars Time (1)

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (6)