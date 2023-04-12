Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (10)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (10)
- HERVERA (8)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
