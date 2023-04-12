8 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

