Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833". Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Inscription "HSIP"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8547 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search