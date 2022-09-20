8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833". Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8547 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (1)