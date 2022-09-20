Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833". Inscription "HSIP" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Inscription "HSIP"

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833" Inscription "HSIP" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833" Inscription "HSIP" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 . Inscription "HSIP". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8547 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

