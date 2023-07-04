8 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Сondition XF (12) VF (22)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (4)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (3)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (5)