Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1823 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1823 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1823 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search