Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1821 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1821 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1821 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3986 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

