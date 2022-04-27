Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4494 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
