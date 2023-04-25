Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1815 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1815 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1815 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1815 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search