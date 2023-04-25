8 Maravedís 1815 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Сondition XF (10) VF (25) F (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (2)

Jesús Vico (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (12)