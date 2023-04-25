Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1815 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
