8 Maravedís 1823 "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1)