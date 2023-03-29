Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1823 "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
