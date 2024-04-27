Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1822 "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search