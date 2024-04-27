8 Maravedís 1822 "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

