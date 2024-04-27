Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1822 "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1822 "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1822 "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1822 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search