8 Maravedís 1823 P "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark P. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 446. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

