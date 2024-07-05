Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1823 P "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1823 P "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1823 P "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark P. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 446. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 P at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
