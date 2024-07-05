Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1823 P "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark P. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 446. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
