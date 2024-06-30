Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1827 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21416 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 740. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
