Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1826 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
