Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1826 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1826 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1826 J at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

