8 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1825 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition XF (8) VF (30) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (13)