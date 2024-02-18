Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1825 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
