8 Maravedís 1823 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

