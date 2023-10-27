Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1823 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1823 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1823 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

