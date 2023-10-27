Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1823 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search