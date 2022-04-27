8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823". Without denomination (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark Ja. Without denomination. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (4) F (6)