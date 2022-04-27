Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823". Without denomination (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Without denomination

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" Without denomination - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" Without denomination - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark Ja. Without denomination. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
