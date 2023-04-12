Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8452 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1823 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search