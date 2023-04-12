Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1823 Ja "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1823 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8452 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (5)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search