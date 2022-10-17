Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1822 Ja "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja "Type 1822-1823" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1822 Ja at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

