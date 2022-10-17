Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1822 Ja "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search