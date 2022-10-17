8 Maravedís 1822 Ja "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1822 with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (7) F (2)