8 Maravedís 1821 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1821 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 12, 2018.

