8 Maravedís 1821 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1821 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 12, 2018.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
