Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1821 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1821 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1821 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1821 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 12, 2018.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Numismática Leilões - February 13, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1821 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

