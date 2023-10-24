8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817". Inscription "HISP HEX" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. Inscription "HISP HEX". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition VF (9) F (7)