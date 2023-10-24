Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817". Inscription "HISP HEX" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Inscription "HISP HEX"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. Inscription "HISP HEX". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search