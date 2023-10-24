Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817". Inscription "HISP HEX" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Inscription "HISP HEX"

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" Inscription "HISP HEX" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" Inscription "HISP HEX" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. Inscription "HISP HEX". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Jesús Vico - June 11, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

