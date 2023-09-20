Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
