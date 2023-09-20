Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1815 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search