Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (10)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search