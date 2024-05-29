8 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

