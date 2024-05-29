Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1814 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1814 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1814 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 271 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1814 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

