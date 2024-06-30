Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1813 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 117. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1813 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

