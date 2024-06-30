Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 117. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
