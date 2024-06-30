8 Maravedís 1813 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1813 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 117. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

