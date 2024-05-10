Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1812 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1812 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1812 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1812 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
Seller Pruvost
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1812 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

