Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1812 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1812 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search