6 Maravedís 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (10) F (20) VG (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (4)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (2)

Silicua Coins (4)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (6)