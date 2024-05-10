Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Maravedís 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Maravedís 1819 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Maravedís 1819 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Maravedís
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Maravedís 1819 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

