6 Maravedís 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
