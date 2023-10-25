Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Maravedís 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8523 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,275. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
