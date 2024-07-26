6 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (44) F (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)

Cayón (7)

CoinsNB (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (4)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (6)

WDA - MiM (1)