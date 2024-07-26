Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Cuartos 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
