Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
