6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
