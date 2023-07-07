Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

