6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1814 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition XF (5) VF (37) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numis.be (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)