6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (9)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
