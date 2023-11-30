6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Сondition VF (27) F (12)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (9)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numis.be (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Tauler & Fau (2)