Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

