Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

