6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
