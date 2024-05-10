6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (29) F (11) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (7)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)