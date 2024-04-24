Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
