6 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1810 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

