Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1833 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 350. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (8)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (9)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (20)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search