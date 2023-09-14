Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

