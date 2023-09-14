4 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) No grade (4)