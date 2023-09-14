Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search