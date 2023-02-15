4 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3531 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (12)