4 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3531 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
