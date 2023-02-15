Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3531 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
