4 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
