Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1830 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1830 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1830 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1830 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search