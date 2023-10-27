Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 3, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

