4 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 3, 2012.

