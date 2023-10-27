Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 3, 2012.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
