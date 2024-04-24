Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
