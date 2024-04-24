Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
