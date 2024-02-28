Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1827 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

