Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3750 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
