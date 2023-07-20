Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1826 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3750 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1826 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1826 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search