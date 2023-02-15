Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (6)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

