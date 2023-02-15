Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
