4 Maravedís 1825 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

