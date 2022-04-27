Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1824 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

