4 Maravedís 1824 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (2)