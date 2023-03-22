Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (2)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
