Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1819 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

