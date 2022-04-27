Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

