4 Maravedís 1818 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) VF (9) F (1)