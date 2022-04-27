4 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1825 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)