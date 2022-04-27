Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1825 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1825 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1825 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

