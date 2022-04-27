Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
