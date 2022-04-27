Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1819 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
