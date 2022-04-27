Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1819 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1819 J at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

