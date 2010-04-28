Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3940 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 92. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

